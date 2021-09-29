News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Teenager, 17, charged following Upminster stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 2:38 PM September 29, 2021   
Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Barkingside Magistrates' Court - Credit: Ken Mears

A 17-year-old has been charged after a 15-year-old was stabbed in Upminster. 

On Friday (September 24), the teenager was stabbed in Marlborough Gardens in Upminster and taken to hospital in “life-threatening’ condition.

A 17-year-old from Chatham, Kent, appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (September 29), where he was charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. 

He was remanded in custody. 

The 15-year-old victim remains in hospital where his condition is serious but stable. 

Upminster News

