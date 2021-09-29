Teenager, 17, charged following Upminster stabbing

Published: 2:38 PM September 29, 2021

A 17-year-old has been charged after a 15-year-old was stabbed in Upminster.

On Friday (September 24), the teenager was stabbed in Marlborough Gardens in Upminster and taken to hospital in “life-threatening’ condition.

A 17-year-old from Chatham, Kent, appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (September 29), where he was charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody.

The 15-year-old victim remains in hospital where his condition is serious but stable.