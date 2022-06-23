News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Teen found guilty of robbing boy, 12, in Romford while carrying knife

Chantelle Billson

Published: 3:00 PM June 23, 2022
A teenager has been found guilty of robbing a 12-year-old boy in Romford and carrying an offensive weapon.  

The 16-year-old offender from Chigwell, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 13.

It comes after an incident on January 23 at around 6.50pm, when the 12-year-old was making his way home from the cinema and walking to a bus stop in Eastern Avenue.  

He was on the phone to his mum when the offender, who was wearing a black balaclava, grabbed him by his hood - causing him to choke - and grabbed the phone.  

But the victim managed to grab back his phone and run, with the offender behind him.  

He shouted for help and saw police officers wearing high visibility coats near a pub in South Street, where the 16-year-old ran off into an alleyway.  

Officers managed to stop the teenager in Victoria Road and searched him to find a kitchen knife in his right-hand jacket pocket. 

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and robbery.  

The 16-year-old has been referred to Redbridge youth offender panel for a one-year contract.

