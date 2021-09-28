Upminster stabbing: Teen arrested for attempted murder as boy, 15, remains in 'serious' condition

Published: 3:24 PM September 28, 2021 Updated: 3:26 PM September 28, 2021

Police were at the scene in Tennyson Road for much of Sunday. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 15-year-old was stabbed in Upminster.

The boy was stabbed in Marlborough Gardens in Upminster on Friday (September 24) and taken to hospital in “life-threatening’ condition.

He is now in a serious but stable condition, Scotland Yard said.

Today (September 28), detectives investigating the stabbing have arrested a 17-year-old boy from Kent on suspicion of attempted murder.

He is currently in an east London police station.

Met Police officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information about the stabbing as detectives continue to investigate.

You may also want to watch:

People with information are asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote 4545/24Sep.

Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.