Bleed control kits have been placed in 12 locations across Havering including at The Good Intent pub - Credit: TAKSAL

Knife crime prevention groups have placed 12 bleed-control kits across Havering and plan to donate “many more” in the future.

In a bid to keep the community safe and ensure victims stand a better chance of surviving knife crime, the ForJodieProject and Take a Knife Save a Life (TAKSAL) have put bleed control kits in locations the public can access.

Both charities were formed in memory of Jodie Chesney, who was murdered aged 17 in Harold Hill in 2019.

With the charities aiming to roll out around 100 kits in Havering, TAKSAL founder Stephen Gowers said the first 12 are “just the start”.

“We have chosen to place the kits in places that are open until late and in the future, we aim to put out many more.”

A YMCA Romford staff member holds up the donated public access bleed kit - Credit: TAKSAL

Bleed control kits can be found at:

MyPlace youth club in Romford

Everyone Active in Harold Hill and Harrow Lodge Park

The Saxon King pub in Romford

The Deers Rest in Noak Hill

The Rising Sun in Hornchurch

The Albion in Rainham

Prestige Care and Support in Romford

The Good Intent in Hornchurch

McDonald's on Straight Road

YMCA Romford

Collier Rowe Inn

The contents of the bleed control kits - Credit: TAKSAL



