Bleed-control kits put in 12 new locations in Havering
- Credit: TAKSAL
Knife crime prevention groups have placed 12 bleed-control kits across Havering and plan to donate “many more” in the future.
In a bid to keep the community safe and ensure victims stand a better chance of surviving knife crime, the ForJodieProject and Take a Knife Save a Life (TAKSAL) have put bleed control kits in locations the public can access.
Both charities were formed in memory of Jodie Chesney, who was murdered aged 17 in Harold Hill in 2019.
With the charities aiming to roll out around 100 kits in Havering, TAKSAL founder Stephen Gowers said the first 12 are “just the start”.
“We have chosen to place the kits in places that are open until late and in the future, we aim to put out many more.”
Bleed control kits can be found at:
MyPlace youth club in Romford
Everyone Active in Harold Hill and Harrow Lodge Park
The Saxon King pub in Romford
The Deers Rest in Noak Hill
The Rising Sun in Hornchurch
The Albion in Rainham
Prestige Care and Support in Romford
The Good Intent in Hornchurch
McDonald's on Straight Road
YMCA Romford
Collier Rowe Inn