Student nurse accused of rape to face re-trial

The trial of a student nurse accused of raping two vulnerable patients at a mental health hospital has been called off due to Covid.

Ige Apata, 43, worked at Goodmayes Hospital last year and is alleged to have attacked two female in-patients in February and March 2021.

His trial began at Snaresbrook Crown Court last week on March 23 but, according to court staff, it was called off on March 28 after a juror tested positive for Covid.

Apata, of Higham Hill Road, Walthamstow, denies two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

He has been granted bail ahead of a re-trial on November 28.