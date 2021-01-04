'There was blood everywhere': Man in twenties stabbed in Collier Row

Published: 10:44 AM January 4, 2021

A man in his twenties was found with stab wounds in Hillrise Road, Collier Row last night. - Credit: Leah Snowden-Fackerell

Neighbours helped a man after he was stabbed in Collier Row last night.

Police were called at 7pm on January 3 to reports of a man assaulted in a residential area in Hillrise Road.

Neighbour Leah Snowden-Fackerell said on hearing screams, her family went to investigate.

"We saw two men running from the scene, a young man was screaming: 'Help they are going to kill me!' There was blood everywhere.

"My mum's boyfriend opened our front door as we could hear screaming for help. He saw the young man on the floor with the two men on top of him. As soon as we opened the door, two men stopped and ran off into cars."

He was taken to the North Romford Community Centre in Clockhouse Lane where he was met with police and an ambulance crew.

Police confirmed that the man, in his twenties, was taken to an east London hospital with stab injuries to his head and hand and they await an update on his condition.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances of the incident. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting reference 5217/03Jan.





