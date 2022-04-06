'The smell is horrendous': Rainham estate's car park hit by fly-tippers

A large pile of waste which smells "horrendous" has been fly-tipped at a Rainham hotspot.

The mass of mess dumped in St Helens Court car park is preventing residents from moving their cars, they said.

A source told this newspaper that the fly-tipping includes human excrement, rats and broken glass.

They added: “There are many children living and playing here and one lady has already had a cat take a rat into her house.

“The smell is horrendous.”

Another resident said the fly-tipping is blocking numerous vehicles and is a "huge fire hazard” because some of the properties are "unable to be accessed by emergency services”.

A source said the smell coming from the dumped items, which include 'human excrement', is 'horrendous'. - Credit: Supplied

It comes after residents petitioned about parking permits being introduced on the estate last year.

Since then, the proposals to introduce the parking permits have been recommended for approval.

The second neighbour added: “Again, us and fellow residents are left to literally pick up the mess of others.”

Havering Council has been contacted for comment.