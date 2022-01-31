Spate of vehicle thefts following collisions reported

A number of car thefts have been reported around Romford, two following collisions around Havering Road.

Pettits Police Team said a black Ford Galaxy Zetec was stolen on Friday, January 28, between a Bupa care home and Havering Adult College on the road.

The theft of the vehicle, which had been also involved in an accident before 3pm that day, happened between 3.30pm and 8.30pm.

The following day (January 29), police in Collier Row say a black Ford Mondeo was stolen between noon and 8.30pm at the junction between Lower Bedfords Road and Havering Road.

The vehicle, with registration A061 UDW, had been involved in a collision at the junction earlier in the day.

Mawneys Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said the vehicle was parked with four wheels on the pavement and would have been undriveable with three flat tyres.

In Hornchurch, officers in St Andrews reported a vehicle theft in Lodge Court between 10.30pm on Friday and 12.30pm on Saturday, and another on Saturday in Mill Park Avenue.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the street name and date of theft.