News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Daniel Laskos: Sixth teenager charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Harold Wood

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 6:28 PM May 21, 2021   
Arrest made in Romford in connection with Harold Wood killing

Daniel Laskos was fatally stabbed - Credit: Met Police

A sixth teenager has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of Daniel Laskos.

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested yesterday was charged with the offence and appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (May 21).

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey next Tuesday (May 25).

Daniel was stabbed in Church Road, Harold Wood, on Friday, May 7. 

Officers found the 16-year-old with a single stab injury and despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm.

Joshua Kerr, 18, and Callum Hands, 19, both from Romford - as well as a 15-year-old boy - were charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on May 12.

You may also want to watch:

All three appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on the same day where they were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on May 14.

Rakeem Green-Matthews, 18, of Romford, appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 19, charged with murder.

Most Read

  1. 1 What is the future for Romford's former Debenhams store?
  2. 2 Fifth man charged with murder in Daniel Laskos investigation
  3. 3 Traffic delays in Wennington and Rainham after QEII bridge closure
  1. 4 Indian variant of Covid-19 - what's the situation in London?
  2. 5 Ex on the Beach star sponsors Hornchurch boots for Wembley trip
  3. 6 Police officers injured in Rainham
  4. 7 Daniel Laskos: Sixth teenager charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Harold Wood
  5. 8 Hornchurch are going to Wembley to win insists manager Stimson
  6. 9 Havering highways maintenance contract extended despite concerns
  7. 10 'It really lifted the spirits': scarecrow competition returns to village

Loushawn Barnes, 18, and also of Romford, appeared at the same court on Thursday, May 20, charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

All five have been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on July 30.

Three other males arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail.

The first, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested on May 7 on suspicion of affray.

The second, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on May 10 on suspicion of murder.

And the third, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on May 11 on suspicion of murder.

Detectives are still appealing for anyone with information to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plans submitted to redevelop prominent Romford building

Planning and Development

Deadline looming to comment on Market Place development plans

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Molly Millrain

Housing

Mum-of-two's long-term home 'nightmare' amid housing crisis

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Riddhi Patel

Romford student receives Amazon bursary for women studying computer science

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Laskos died on May 7 in Harold Wood.

Knife Crime

Man and two boys charged with murder of Daniel Laskos in Harold Wood

Jon King

Author Picture Icon