Daniel Laskos: Sixth teenager charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Harold Wood

Published: 6:28 PM May 21, 2021

A sixth teenager has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of Daniel Laskos.

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested yesterday was charged with the offence and appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (May 21).

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey next Tuesday (May 25).

Daniel was stabbed in Church Road, Harold Wood, on Friday, May 7.

Officers found the 16-year-old with a single stab injury and despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene just after 7pm.

Joshua Kerr, 18, and Callum Hands, 19, both from Romford - as well as a 15-year-old boy - were charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on May 12.

You may also want to watch:

All three appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on the same day where they were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on May 14.

Rakeem Green-Matthews, 18, of Romford, appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 19, charged with murder.

Loushawn Barnes, 18, and also of Romford, appeared at the same court on Thursday, May 20, charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

All five have been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on July 30.

Three other males arrested in connection with the incident have been released on bail.

The first, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested on May 7 on suspicion of affray.

The second, an 18-year-old man, was arrested on May 10 on suspicion of murder.

And the third, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on May 11 on suspicion of murder.

Detectives are still appealing for anyone with information to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.