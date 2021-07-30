Daniel Laskos stabbing: Teens charged with murder to face court

Published: 11:09 AM July 30, 2021

Six males charged with murder after the death of Daniel Laskos, pictured, are to appear at the Old Bailey this afternoon (July 30) - Credit: Met Police

Six teenagers charged with murder after Daniel Laskos died in Harold Wood are to appear at the Old Bailey this afternoon.

Daniel was stabbed in Church Road, Harold Wood, on Friday, May 7.

The 16-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Six teenage boys have since been charged with murder.

Joshua Kerr, 18, and Callum Hands, 19, both from Romford - as well as a 15-year-old boy - were charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on May 12.

Rakeem Green-Matthews, 18, of Romford, appeared in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on May 19 charged with murder.

Loushawn Barnes, 18, and also of Romford, appeared at the same court on May 20 charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with murder and appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court the following day (May 21).