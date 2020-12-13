Appeal to identify man after £1,000 worth of alcohol stolen from shops

Published: 10:38 AM December 13, 2020

Police want to speak to this man after alcohol was stolen from shops at Gallows Corner and Hornchurch - Credit: Met Police

Detectives have released a picture of man they want to speak to after the shoplifting of almost £1,000 worth of alcohol.

Police received reports that £484 worth of alcohol had been stolen from a shop at Gallows Corner at about 2.45pm on Tuesday, November 10.

The next day, £497 worth of alcohol was stolen from a shop in Hornchurch Road, Hornchurch at about 11.30am.

Det Con Chloe Pudney, from the Met’s East Area Command Unit, said: “This was a shameless shoplifting spree and we will be pursuing all avenues to track down the person responsible.

“I’m interested in speaking with the man pictured in this image in relation to these incidents, and to anyone who may have information that could help progress this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 3133/11DEC20. Alternatively tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.