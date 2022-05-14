Do you recognise these men? - Credit: Essex Police

A shop worker was racially abused, spat at, and had a wine bottle thrown at them in Tesco.

The incident happened at the Tesco Express in London Road, Brentwood at around 3.45am on April 16 and Essex Police has now launched a CCTV appeal.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/94532/22.

You can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



