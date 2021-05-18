Seventh person arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Harold Wood

Published: 11:17 AM May 18, 2021

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Daniel Laskos in Harold Wood have made a seventh arrest.

On May 7 at 6.40pm, the Met Police were called to Church Road in Harold Wood and there, officers found 16-year-old Daniel with stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at just after 7pm.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at a Romford address yesterday (May 17) on suspicion of murder. He has been taken into custody.

Three males were charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on May 12.

A 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old Joshua Kerr, of Romford, were arrested on May 7.

Callum Hands, 19, of Romford was arrested on May 9.

They appeared at the Old Bailey on May 14 where they were remanded in custody to next appear before the same court on July 30.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on May 7 on suspicion of affray.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on May 10 on suspicion of murder.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on May 11 on suspicion of murder.

These three who were arrested have been released on bail to return in early June.