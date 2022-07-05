PC Jonathan Simon, attached to the East Area command unit, has appeared in court charged with stalking - Credit: PA/PA Images

A serving Met officer has been charged with stalking.

PC Jonathan Simon - attached to the East Area command unit covering Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham - appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, July 5).

He was bailed to next appear at the same court on October 6.

PC Simon was arrested yesterday - Monday, July 4 - in relation to a course of alleged behaviour toward a victim known to him.

The allegations relate to a period between May 2021 to July 2022.

The Met’s directorate of professional standards has been informed, and a referral made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

PC Simon has been suspended from duty.