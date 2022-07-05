Serving Met officer suspended from duty after stalking charge
Published: 3:16 PM July 5, 2022
- Credit: PA/PA Images
A serving Met officer has been charged with stalking.
PC Jonathan Simon - attached to the East Area command unit covering Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham - appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, July 5).
He was bailed to next appear at the same court on October 6.
PC Simon was arrested yesterday - Monday, July 4 - in relation to a course of alleged behaviour toward a victim known to him.
The allegations relate to a period between May 2021 to July 2022.
The Met’s directorate of professional standards has been informed, and a referral made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
PC Simon has been suspended from duty.