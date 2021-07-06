Second man charged with common assault after alleged Chris Whitty incident

Published: 12:15 PM July 6, 2021

A second man has been charged with assault and obstructing police in connection with an incident involving England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.

A second man has been charged in relation to an alleged incident involving chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.

Officers were called to St James's Park at 7.20pm on Sunday, June 27 to reports of an incident between Professor Whitty and some men.

Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Chew, of no fixed address, was charged with common assault and obstructing police on Monday, July 5.

This comes after Harold Hill-based Lewis Huges, 23, of Wigton Way, was charged with common assault on Thursday, July 1.

Police said their enquiries are continuing and Professor Whitty did not suffer any injuries

Mr Chews is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (July 6), and Mr Hughes is scheduled to appear at the same court on Friday, July 30.