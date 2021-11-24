MP calls for investigation into alleged vandalism of historic sign
- Credit: office of Andrew Rosindell MP
An MP has demanded an urgent investigation into the alleged vandalism of a "vitally important" historic sign in Rush Green.
An iron sign featuring the Essex crest has been "dumped" beside land at the border of Rush Green Road and Wood Lane, according to Andrew Rosindell.
The Romford MP said it forms the facade of a bridge over an underground stream, and he alleges most of the bridge wall has also been knocked down.
In a letter to Havering Council chief executive Andrew Blake-Herbert, Mr Rosindell wrote: "It is a vitally important part of our local heritage. This has always been a visual reminder that while we have close ties to London, we nevertheless remain a proud part of the historic county of Essex."
He asked Mr Blake-Herbert to "urgently investigate" and restore the site to its former state.
A council spokesperson claimed the bridge, known as Wood Lane Culvert, is owned by Barking and Dagenham Council.
"They will be investigating the structural damage reported and will outline any repairs necessary in due course.”
Most Read
- 1 Fish fair gives taster of new shopping centre at former Romford Debenhams
- 2 ‘No place for hate in Havering’: Protests by far-right group outside Aklu Plaza condemned
- 3 Members of Mali Boys gang jailed for supplying Class A drugs into Essex
- 4 Photos: Thousands attend Romford Christmas lights switch-on
- 5 Gallows Corner flyover could be shut without government support, TfL warns
- 6 Covid-19: How Havering's current figures compare to November 2020 lockdown
- 7 MP's free trip to Mediterranean tax haven was to 'strengthen relations'
- 8 Traffic measure at Hornchurch junction ending 'with immediate effect'
- 9 Police officer praises 'top end' sentence for repeat Harold Hill shoplifter
- 10 'An attempt at positivity, but it won't work': Met Police's new handcuff policy elicits mixed reaction
Barking and Dagenham Council did not comment.