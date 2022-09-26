Milo, when he is well - Credit: Georgie

Warning: This story contains some graphic images of cat injury.

Two cats have reportedly been seriously injured after being shot by air rifles in Hornchurch, with one having to undergo a 1.5-hour operation to save his life and another being targeted on two separate occasions.

The RSPCA has launched an appeal after the series of incidents, which it said have all taken place around Plumpton Avenue this year.

The most recent feline victim was Milo, an active two-year-old tabby owned by Georgie - who would prefer to only use her first name.

Milo was out between 10am and 2pm on August 24 before he came back in vomiting and lethargic, Georgie said.

Georgie told the Recorder she found a small "little puncture" wound in his abdomen and took Milo to the vet that evening.

They initially gave Milo anti-inflammatory and antibiotic drugs and sent him home, but when he was "in agony" the following day, Georgie took him back.

An x-ray then revealed a 4.5mm steel pellet was lodged in his stomach.

The x-ray showing the pellet in Milo's stomach - Credit: Georgie

Milo had to have 10cm of his intestine removed in a 1.5-hour operation to save his life.

Georgie told this newspaper: "It's really distressing, we are really shocked.

"I couldn't comprehend what they were saying at the time [when vets broke the news]...my head was thinking, who would do this?"

She added: "I don't know if someone is doing it for a laugh, which is disturbed, or someone who doesn't want cats in their garden, but I want to raise awareness so they can see that this is being taken seriously."

Milo after his operation - Credit: Georgie

Milo has almost made a full recovery, but Georgie is now uncomfortable letting Milo - and her other cat Olive - outside.

"We were so lucky that it didn't hit a major organ and he came home and we could get it treated," she said. "What if it happened again and it was fatal? I would never forgive myself."

After the incident, Georgie posted on Facebook and discovered other local cat owners reporting similar incidents.

Alexandra, who would also prefer to only use her first name, said her two-year-old cat Fleur was shot in the shoulder in 2021 and in the face earlier this year.

Thankfully Fleur did not need veterinary attention for either injury - she was able to remove the pellet in her shoulder herself while cleaning and the one in her face scabbed over and dropped out in time.

Fleur's wound after she was reportedly shot in the face - Credit: RSPCA

Alex said she "couldn't believe" it was so close to causing a lot of damage; the vet told her it was two millimetres from "rupturing her nose".

"I am honestly such an animal lover, but you don't have to be an animal lover to see this is disgusting," Alex told the Recorder.

She asked: "How would they [the perpetrator] like it if it happened to them?"

Similarly to Georgie, Alex is now concerned about Fleur going out.

"I couldn't keep her in, but I am nervous as anything," she said. "I was hoping she would use her noggin and she would avoid the area where it happened."

RSPCA inspector Chris McGreal said: “These are disturbing incidents and we are concerned they are going to continue unless something is done.

“There is someone shooting cats in this area and we would appeal to anyone with information to come forward and contact the RSPCA."

The Met Police, who have been contacted for comment, have been informed of the incidents, with the crime reference 5415248/22.

The RSPCA has also asked anyone with information to contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.

It was told about intentional harm against animals in Essex last year (2021) 292 times, placing the region in the top ten counties for these type of reports.