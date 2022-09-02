Poem penned by Romford writer is bid to deter young people from knife crime and ‘lifetime of heartache’
- Credit: Ben Lynch
Eagle-eyed people may spot an anti-knife crime poem has started popping up around schools, market stalls and bus stops in Havering.
Romford writer Marie Wilkinson, 69, penned the poem about young deaths from knife crime in order to act as a warning to the borough.
Distributing the piece in schools and public spots around Havering, Marie said she hopes young people will read it and understand the consequences of knife crime.
Marie, who has been writing poems since she was 20, lost her own son to a rare disease three years ago.
She felt compelled to write the new poem, entitled 'Please save a life, don’t use a knife’, as she knows what it is like for parents mourning the death of their children.
“I wrote that because I know what it’s like to lose a child, and he was my only child,” she said.
“I know what those mothers are feeling.”
Most Read
- 1 Hunt begins to find owner of unclaimed winning lottery ticket bought in Havering
- 2 Romford burglar one of two accused of murdering man in cannabis factory
- 3 Gallows Corner flyover: Surveys on structure to begin ahead of potential strengthening and repairs
- 4 Tributes paid after ex-Brentwood councillor dies at 51
- 5 The Rising Sun: Decision on premises licence forthcoming after meeting held in private
- 6 Rainham man pleads guilty to robbing cyclist Mark Cavendish and wife Peta
- 7 Man arrested after police pursuit leads to crash on M11
- 8 The Rising Sun: Premises licence to be reviewed following series of serious incidents
- 9 Collier Row: New shop or restaurant plus flat proposed in planning application
- 10 Council worker cleared of fly-tipping allegations by internal investigation
Over the years, Marie said she has penned pieces for high-profile figures as the Queen and Esther Rantzen, among other famous names.
She has also read poems at D Day services in Havering.
“I’m hoping the kids will read it and the impact of it and it will make them realise...it’s a lifetime of heartache.”