Marie Wilkinson wrote the poem because she knows 'what it’s like to lose a child' - Credit: Ben Lynch

Eagle-eyed people may spot an anti-knife crime poem has started popping up around schools, market stalls and bus stops in Havering.

Romford writer Marie Wilkinson, 69, penned the poem about young deaths from knife crime in order to act as a warning to the borough.

Distributing the piece in schools and public spots around Havering, Marie said she hopes young people will read it and understand the consequences of knife crime.

Marie, who has been writing poems since she was 20, lost her own son to a rare disease three years ago.

She felt compelled to write the new poem, entitled 'Please save a life, don’t use a knife’, as she knows what it is like for parents mourning the death of their children.

“I wrote that because I know what it’s like to lose a child, and he was my only child,” she said.

“I know what those mothers are feeling.”

Over the years, Marie said she has penned pieces for high-profile figures as the Queen and Esther Rantzen, among other famous names.

She has also read poems at D Day services in Havering.

“I’m hoping the kids will read it and the impact of it and it will make them realise...it’s a lifetime of heartache.”