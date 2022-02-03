Romford's neighbourhood police team was Havering's busiest last year

Romford Town's safer neighbourhood team was the busiest in Havering last year, according to data released by the Met Police. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Data released by the Met Police names Romford Town as the busiest safer neighbourhood team (SNT) in Havering last year.

The force's crime data dashboard displays the total number of crimes in Romford Town SNT from January to December 2021 as 3,239.

Highest crime categories reported by Romford’s SNT during this time include theft with 1,104 incidents, violence against the person (which can range from harassment and common assault to murder and grievous bodily harm) with 829 incidents and 271 drug offences.

Gooshays SNT saw 537 violence against the person offences recorded, 252 thefts and there were 114 incidents relating to arson and criminal damage.

The crime responded to most by Brooklands SNT last year was violence against the person with 484 incidents recorded, followed by 159 thefts and 157 vehicle offences.

South Hornchurch SNT saw 410 violence against the person offences last year, 187 vehicle offences and 143 thefts.

Heaton SNT also saw violence against the person as its highest crime category with 416 crimes of this nature recorded, followed by 160 thefts and 114 vehicle offences.