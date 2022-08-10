Man threatened and robbed of iPhone and bank card at Romford station

The British Transport Police would like to speak to the men pictured - Credit: British Transport Police

A man "feared for his safety" when robbers threatened him at Romford station.

British Transport Police (BTP) have released CCTV images of two people they wish to speak to following the incident, which took place between 6.45pm and 6.50pm on Sunday, July 10.

Do you know these men? - Credit: British Transport Police

The victim was reportedly sat on a platform bench when he was approached and threatened by two men.

According to police, the victim "feared for his safety" and handed over his iPhone and bank card.

BTP officers would like to speak to the men in the images.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP - Credit: British Transport Police

Anyone with information is urged to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 470 of 10/07/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



