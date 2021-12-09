Night marshals deployed in Romford to tackle antisocial behaviour

A new team of night marshals have been deployed in Romford following reports of women being approached by strangers.

Four marshals patrol Romford, where the most reports concerning women’s safety and antisocial behaviour in the late and early hours are recieved.

The new marshals team will help people get home safely when leaving Romford’s venues, intervene if they worry someone is in a difficult situation and report any issues of antisocial behaviour back to partners.

Deployed by Havering Council, the marshals will work alongside the council’s community and tactical enforcement teams, local businesses, licensees, police, venue security teams and emergency services.

Havering Council's cabinet member for public protection and safety, Cllr Viddy Persaud, said: “Sadly, we have had many reports of people, especially women, being approached by strangers in Romford town centre as they try to make their way home after a night out, making them feel unsafe.

“The marshals are also there for people to approach them if needed in situations like this and be that extra support to all.

“It is all part of the council’s work along with our partners, in doing what we can to help residents and visitors have an enjoyable and safe night out.”