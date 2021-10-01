Romford man charged with encouraging terrorism to face court

Published: 6:56 PM October 1, 2021

Two men - one from Romford - are to stand trial next May accused of encouraging right-wing terrorism through a podcast. - Credit: Met Police

A man from Romford is set to stand trial next year accused of encouraging right-wing terrorism through a podcast.

Tyrone Patten-Walsh and co-defendant Christopher Gibbons - aged 34 and 38 respectively - deny a charge of encouraging terrorism on the podcast between March 3, 2019 and February 9, 2020.

A trial date of May 3, 2022 was set at the Old Bailey today (October 1) with both defendants to be tried at Kingston Crown Court.

Mr Gibbons, of Carshalton in south London, further denies a charge of dissemination of terrorist publications.

Speaking at today's proceedings, prosecutor Adam Harbinson said the evidence would be served on the defendants’ lawyers over several months because investigators are going through “tens, if not hundreds, of hours” of audio material.

Mr Justice Sweeney granted Mr Gibbons and Mr Patten-Walsh bail on the condition that they live at their given addresses and surrender their passports to the police.