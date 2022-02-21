News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford man arrested after car 'went wrong way' on A13 and crashed

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:58 PM February 21, 2022
Police say the silver Audi Q7 drove the wrong way on the A13 and crashed after failed to stop for officers in Thurrock

A Romford man has been arrested after a car reportedly drove the wrong way on the A13 before colliding with other vehicles.

Essex Police said a silver Audi Q7 failed to stop for officers on the major road near Stanford-le-Hope in Thurrock shortly before 1pm on Saturday (February 19).

The car was then driven the wrong way on the A13 before crashing around 1.25pm.

Police say the collision involved a number of other vehicles, and no one was seriously injured.

Two men were arrested, including a 23-year-old from Romford, on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop when directed, and money laundering.

The man and a 31-year-old from Aveley have been released under investigation.

Anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage is being urged to contact Essex Police.

Visit www.essex.police.uk to submit a report online or use the “live chat” feature to speak to an operator between 7am-11pm.

Alternatively, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via crimestoppers-uk.org/ or on 0800 555 111. When making a report, quote “incident 616 of 19 February”.

