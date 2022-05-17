News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford West Ham fan accused of harassing Jewish man on flight

Holly Chant

Published: 2:43 PM May 17, 2022
Two West Ham fans face charges of racially aggravated harassment after an incident on a plane at Stansted Airport - Credit: PA

A Romford man is one of two West Ham fans awaiting trial after being accused of racially aggravated harassment following an incident at Stansted airport last year.

Lee Carey, 56, of Brentwood Road in Romford, and 31-year-old Jak Bruce, of Dartford in Kent, allegedly committed the offence while en route to a match in Europe on November 4.

On a flight to Eindhoven in the Netherlands, the pair reportedly directed chants towards a man in Orthodox Jewish dress.

Essex Police said the pair were travelling to a West Ham game against Belgian side Genk.

They appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court today (May 17).

No pleas were entered at today's hearing; however, both men indicated they would deny the charge during a previous hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court.

They will next appear at the same crown court on June 13, while trial proceedings have been placed on a warned list which begins on February 27 next year. 

A warned list describes a list of backup cases which can be called if another trial cannot go ahead.

The defendants are both on bail. 

Causing racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress is an offence under s4A of the Public Order Act. 

It is a triable either way offence, meaning the defendant will be asked if he would plead guilty or not guilty if the matter were to proceed to trial.

