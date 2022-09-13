News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford man’s court appearance on drug charges adjourned amid strike action

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 AM September 13, 2022
Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: Google Maps

The man was due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court - Credit: Google Maps

A Romford man due to appear in court on drug charges has had his case adjourned amid the current barristers' strike. 

Kyle Stanley, 25, was due to appear in Chelmsford Crown Court on September 9 following an investigation into the alleged sale of Class A drugs in the city

He was arrested after a warrant was issued for his address in Clematis Close on August 4 and charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession of Class B and A drugs.

Due to his lack of available representation, the case has been adjourned until September 30. He will remain remanded in custody until then. 

The strike is being held by criminal barristers due to a dispute over legal aid pay, with the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) calling for a 25 per cent increase. 

An initial 15pc rise offered by the government has been rejected, with the CBA pushing for the greater hike following alleged years of underfunding in the criminal justice system. 

