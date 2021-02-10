Romford man among those charged with exploitation and prostitution offences

Published: 11:39 AM February 10, 2021

Detectives have charged four men - one from Romford - following arrests in London and Essex on Tuesday, February 9.

All have been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, February 10.

Sebastian Zimoch, 47, of Carlton Road, Romford was charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation and controlling prostitution for gain.

Gregaor Borowka, 43, of Yeading Avenue, Harrow was charged with controlling prostitution for gain.

Michael Lozinski, 51, of Berwick Avenue, Hayes was charged with arranging or facilitating travel of another person with a view to exploitation and controlling prostitution for gain.

Rafal Lacki, 40, of Felmongers, Harlow was charged with controlling prostitution for gain.

A further man who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug has been released after being cautioned.

A 44-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of trafficking persons within the United Kingdom for sexual exploitation has been bailed to a date to be confirmed.

Enquiries are ongoing.