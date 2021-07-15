Romford man charged with attempted murder

Published: 1:07 PM July 15, 2021

Zach Hughes, 26, of Brentwood Road, Romford, has been charged with attempted murder - Credit: MPS

A Romford man will appear in court today (July 15) charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident in Brentwood.

Zach Hughes, 26, of Brentwood Road, will appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court.

Hughes has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The charges follow an incident on Monday, July, 12 where a woman and child were injured in Brook Street, Brentwood.