Update: Target trial date set for Harold Hill man accused of police assault

A Harold Hill man was in court this week accused of assaulting two police officers in Romford.

Luke Gibson, of Dartfields, appeared at Inner London Crown Court on April 5.

The 30-year-old has been charged with two counts of GBH, attempted GBH and possession of an offensive weapon after the alleged incident involving police officers on March 2.

Gibson was arrested the same day and charged.

He was also charged with two counts of threatening with an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

He is due to appear at Inner London Crown Court on September 5.

The court says the hearing may then continue into a trial for "approximately" up to four days.