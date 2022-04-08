News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Update: Target trial date set for Harold Hill man accused of police assault

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:33 PM April 8, 2022
Inner London crown court

A Harold Hill man is due to re-appear at Inner London Crown Court in September, following an alleged incident in March - Credit: Google Maps

A Harold Hill man was in court this week accused of assaulting two police officers in Romford.

Luke Gibson, of Dartfields, appeared at Inner London Crown Court on April 5.

The 30-year-old has been charged with two counts of GBH, attempted GBH and possession of an offensive weapon after the alleged incident involving police officers on March 2.

Gibson was arrested the same day and charged. 

He was also charged with two counts of threatening with an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

He is due to appear at Inner London Crown Court on September 5. 

The court says the hearing may then continue into a trial for "approximately" up to four days. 

Court Watch
London Live News
Harold Hill News
Romford News

Don't Miss

A general view of people eating and drinking at Bettys in Harrogate.

Four top-rated brunch spots in Havering, according to Tripadvisor

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The site of the former Romford pub The Bitter End is up for auction

Pubs

Ex-Romford pub expected to sell for £3.5m withdrawn from auction 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
A 3D mock-up of what the development at the former Romford Ice Rink may look like

Housing News

Decision due on major 972-home Romford development

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Nugs

Hornchurch couple 'elevated nostalgic favourite food’ to create Nugs

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon