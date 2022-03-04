Luke Gibson, of Dartfields, Harold Hill, is accused of assaulting two police officers - Credit: Google Maps

A Harold Hill man is due in court, charged with assaulting two police officers.

The British Transport Police (BTP) said Luke Gibson, 30, of Dartfields, will appear at at Highbury Magistrates’ Court this morning - March 4.

The alleged offences took place in Romford on Wednesday - March 2.

Gibson was arrested the same day, and was charged with two counts of GBH (grievous bodily harm), attempted GBH and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was also charged with two counts of threatening with an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

He was remanded in custody until his appearance at court, a BTP spokesperson said.