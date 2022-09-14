Romford man charged following fatal crash in Essex
- Credit: Google Maps
A Romford man has been charged following a fatal collision in Braintree.
Essex Police said they were called to a five-car crash on London Road in Kelvedon at just before 9.35pm on September 3.
Max Mayo, 30, of Feering, died at the scene and his family is being supported by specialist officers.
The officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident, or to anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage.
Liam O’Brien, 32, of Navarre Gardens in Romford, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing the serious injury of two people by dangerous driving.
He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on September 6.
No pleas were entered, and he will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 4.
Most Read
- 1 Hornchurch venue's licence suspended for eight weeks following 'extremely serious violence'
- 2 Man stabbed in Rainham amid reports of gunshots
- 3 When will I receive my £150 disability cost of living payment?
- 4 Havering's ex-leader defends run of missed full council meetings
- 5 Couple injured after crash with car that reportedly failed to stop for police
- 6 Legal advice sees another review scheduled for proposed Rainham Lidl’s alcohol application
- 7 Calls for more enforcement against pigeon-feeding due to ‘plight’ in Romford
- 8 Hornchurch school graded ‘good’ overall by Ofsted as headteacher 'looks forward to improving even further'
- 9 Three found guilty of murder for involvement in fatal gunfight
- 10 Number of council redundancies confirmed in scheme to help close £13m budget gap
A woman who was arrested has been released under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 1276 of September 3.