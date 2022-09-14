The case is to be heard at Chelmsford Crown Court - Credit: Google Maps

A Romford man has been charged following a fatal collision in Braintree.

Essex Police said they were called to a five-car crash on London Road in Kelvedon at just before 9.35pm on September 3.

Max Mayo, 30, of Feering, died at the scene and his family is being supported by specialist officers.

The officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident, or to anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage.

Liam O’Brien, 32, of Navarre Gardens in Romford, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing the serious injury of two people by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on September 6.

No pleas were entered, and he will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on October 4.

A woman who was arrested has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 1276 of September 3.