The arrest was made following a warrant at Kyle Stanley's home in Clematis Close, Romford - Credit: Google

A Romford man has been charged following an investigation into the alleged sale of Class A drugs in Chelmsford.

Kyle Stanley, 25, was arrested after a warrant was issued for his address in Clematis Close, Romford, on August 4.

Essex Police allege they seized cash and high-value assets.

He appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Friday (August 5), and was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, possession of a Class B drug and possession of a Class A drug.

Stanley has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 9.