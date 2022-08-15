News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford man arrested following multi-vehicle collision on M11

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:17 PM August 15, 2022
Hit and run at cricket club in Brentwood Road

Essex Police were called to the collision on the M11 at around 6.50am on August 15 - Credit: MPS

A Romford man has been arrested following a collision this morning (August 15) on the M11. 

Essex Police confirmed they were called to reports of a multi-vehicle collision between junctions five and six, not far from Theydon Bois, at around 6.50am. 

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson added that an ambulance and rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene, with one patient suffering injuries but not requiring transportation to hospital. 

A 40-year-old man from Romford was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. 

He is currently in custody. 

Essex Police is asking for anyone with information or dash cam footage to get in touch, quoting incident 205 of August 15. 

This can be done either using its online live chat service or calling 101. 

If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111. 

