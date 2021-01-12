Romford man arrested in connection with Brentwood church rave

Published: 5:19 PM January 12, 2021 Updated: 5:32 PM January 12, 2021

All Saints Church was left damaged and in a state after the illegal rave of New Year's Eve. - Credit: Ricci Fothergill

A Romford man, 35, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with an illegal New Year's rave at a Brentwood church.

He is the fifth to be arrested linked to the event.

All Saints Church in East Horndon was broken into on New Year’s Eve, attended by hundreds of people in breach of the Government’s Covid-19 regulations.

The other four people previously arrested on suspicion of burglary have been released under investigation while police continue enquiries.

Three were arrested on suspicion of drugs and public order offences, music equipment was seized and police continue to try to trace the organisers, and another on suspicion of burglary.

The church was left in a state. An illegal copy of the keys to the church were taken, which will involve a new lock being fitted, at a cost of £1,000.

A window was broken and used for an air extraction, the walls were damaged when blacking out the windows, and the electrics were tampered with to power their equipment.

There was also evidence of drug use, rubbish everywhere, gas canisters and the surrounding ground was dug up.

The church managed to raise £21,000 for repairs in just a few days.



