Romford 76-year-old arrested after car stop in which a 'large machete' was seized

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:52 PM February 21, 2022
Stopped car

Officers stopped the car at 5.55pm on February 13 in London Road, Benfleet. - Credit: Essex Police

A 76-year-old man from Romford was arrested after a car was stopped and a “large machete” seized.  

On February 13, Essex Police officers stopped a car just before 6pm in London Road, Benfleet. 

A 22-year-old man from Witham and a 76-year-old from Romford were both arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Trade Marks Act 1994.  

The younger man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property, counterfeit currency and an offensive weapon in a private place.

Essex Police in Castle Point tweeted about the incident: “The 22-year-old remains under investigation for money laundering and weapons offences”. 

They also said cash and a “large machete” were seized.  

Essex Police said their enquiries are ongoing.  

