Romford Recorder > News > Crime

Romford man pleads not guilty to drug charges including supply of heroin and crack cocaine

Ben Lynch

Published: 3:00 PM October 5, 2022
Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: Google Maps

Kyle Stanley has been given a trial date in the new year - Credit: Google Maps

A Romford man has pleaded not guilty after appearing in Chelmsford Crown Court on a number of drug charges. 

Kyle Stanley, 25, appeared in court on September 30 having been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession of Class B and A drugs

His arrest on August 4 was part of an investigation into the alleged sale of Class A drugs in Chelmsford, with a warrant issued for his address in Clematis Close. 

At the hearing, Mr Stanley pleaded not guilty to the charges, with his trial placed in a warned list that begins on January 23, 2023. 

His hearing was pushed back from an initial September 9 date after the criminal barristers’ strike meant he was lacking representation.  

Mr Stanley remains remanded in custody. 

