A Romford homeowner who has failed to clear rubbish from his two properties is facing court costs of almost £6,000 - and rising.

Last year, the court ordered Keith Eaton, 65, of Elm Road, to clear the gardens of his properties at numbers 7 and 11 after he had failed to comply with two ‘untidy land’ notices served by Havering Council.

In June this year, he admitted to a further criminal offence of “still” failing to comply with a notice to maintain his land.

On October 4, Katie Donohue, for Havering Council, told Barkingside Magistrates’ Court that he now faces a “£6-a-day” court cost, backdated to his first conviction in April last year, until council officers are satisfied the land is clear.

She said: “The costs are continuing to mount and the fine is continuing to mount – it’s almost 500 days, so just under £6,000 effectively.”

A Google Maps view of Eaton's Elm Road properties show much of the gardens are full of objects - Credit: Google

Representing himself, Eaton claimed he had recently taken time off work to clear “a lot of rubbish” but said he needed another month.

He admitted two counts of being convicted of an offence but still failing to comply with a notice to maintain land.

Magistrates’ bench chair Sonia Gable ordered the 65-year-old to return to court on November 29 to decide on his sentence.