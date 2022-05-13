News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dispersal order extended in Romford over weekend

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 2:38 PM May 13, 2022
Dispersal order extended in Romford

A fresh 48-hour dispersal order has been sanctioned for Romford town centre and the surrounding areas - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The dispersal order currently live in Romford has been extended to last over the weekend.

A fresh order - which will immediately take over from that in place until tomorrow morning - is to last until 9.59am on Monday (May 16).

It has been made for the same reasons as outlined in the current order, and will cover the same areas in and around the town centre. 

This means police officers and PCSOs are allowed to exclude people from the designated areas if they have "reasonable grounds" for believing they are likely to contribute to crime.

There have been at least two other such orders this year; one between February 16 and 18, the other over a weekend in late March.

Such orders are permissible under section 35 of the anti-social behaviour, crime and policing act 2014.

