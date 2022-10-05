A Romford man is one of two burglars who have been jailed for life after murdering a 21-year-old during a botched bid to snatch £95,000 of drugs from a cannabis factory.

Shaddai Smith, 32, of Firwood Lane in Romford, and Jason Sebran, 38, of Freemans Court in Stanford-Le-Hope, were found guilty of murdering Renato Geci and wounding his brother Vilson, 29, after they broke into a house in Hounslow on March 22 last year.

Jason Sebran, 38 - Credit: Met Police

On October 3, the pair were handed life sentences with a minimum term of 19 years.

They were also jailed for six years for wounding and three for burglary to run concurrently with the life sentences.

Judge Howard Crowson said even though Smith delivered the fatal wound with a kitchen knife, Sebran provided “assistance and encouragement” by restraining and stabbing Renato with a screwdriver.

The judge noted the “profound” effect on the victim’s family.

Renato Geci who was found with stab wounds in Hounslow - Credit: PA

The Old Bailey trial heard the Granville Avenue property was the base of a “sophisticated” operation to cultivate more than 200 cannabis plants with an estimated value of £95,000.

Smith and Sebran climbed a ladder to break into the house through a bathroom window, only to find the house occupied by the Albanian Geci brothers.

Vilson went to see what was going on, and was confronted by the intruders and sprayed in the face with what he believed was acid.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett KC told jurors that a violent struggle ensued in which Renato was fatally stabbed and Vilson was stabbed in the thigh.

After his arrest, Smith, admitted going to burgle the premises and claimed he had come under attack.

Sebran told officers someone else had gone into the house while he waited outside in his car.

However, Vilson Geci described Sebran's tattoos of the names and birthdays of his children.

Sebran told officers: “It’s not like I’m coming into someone’s house and nicking your TV and your video – it’s cannabis. They shouldn’t be doing it in the first place so I ain’t got no morals about taking it.”

Jurors were told both men had pleaded guilty to burglary but said they believed the premises to be unoccupied at the time.

Det Insp Garth Hall said: “Both men had ample opportunity to leave the property when they found Renato and another man inside – however, they were driven by greed and the profit they saw they could make from stealing the cannabis plants."