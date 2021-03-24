News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford man, 29, jailed after series of Havering and Essex burglaries



Adriana Elgueta

Published: 2:31 PM March 24, 2021   
Scott Osbourne of King Edward Road, Romford

Scott Osbourne of King Edward Road, Romford, stood trial on five counts of burglary and two thefts of vehicles at Chelmsford Crown Court earlier this month. - Credit: Met Police

A serial burglar who stole tens of thousands of pounds worth of cash, cars and watches has been jailed for more than seven years.

Scott Osbourne, 29, of King Edward Road, Romford,  stood trial on five counts of burglary and two thefts of vehicles at Chelmsford Crown Court earlier this month and was found guilty for seven and a half years on March 12.

He started his burglary spate in November 2019 when he broke into a house in Longstomps Avenue, Chelmsford, and stole a designer watch and perfume.

He then took a Mercedes GLA and jewellery from a home in King Edward's Road, South Woodham Ferrers, the following month.

The car was later found in Romford, near an address linked to Osbourne in Harold Hill.

Another burglary spree started between January and March 2020, when he stole a four-figure sum of cash and other items from a house in Maltings Lane, Witham, on January 11.

He then targeted a house in First Avenue, Chelmsford on February 25, where money and watches were taken.

A Volkswagen Golf was stolen from a house in Chelmsford Road, Shenfield, on March 15, and found the following month with false number plates in Romford.

Forensic examinations following each of these burglaries resulted in DNA matches to Osbourne.

Then on March 29, a designer watch, jewellery, and cash were stolen from a home in Doddinghurst.

A witness told police they had seen someone climbing a fence earlier that day, and had challenged them.

Osbourne had claimed to be delivering Covid-19 personal protection equipment (PPR) and gave the witness a first aid kit.

DNA found on the kit confirmed Osbourne's identity.

He was eventually arrested in July and admitted the burglary in Longstomps Avenue, but denied the other charges.

Det Sgt David Wilkinson said: “The forensic evidence played an important part in catching Osbourne, as well as the diligent work of officers from Brentwood CID, Chelmsford CID and the Metropolitan Police in working to identify him and bring him to justice.

"Burglary is a distressing and invasive crime and Osbourne showed no remorse for stealing his victims’ hard-earned property."




