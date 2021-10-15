News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man charged with attempted bank robbery in Romford to appear in court

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:35 PM October 15, 2021   
Police officers outside Barclays in South Street, Romford

Police officers outside Barclays in South Street, Romford this morning (October 6) - Credit: Ajay Pal Singh

A man who was arrested on suspicion of attempting to rob the Barclays in Romford is set to appear in court on November 8.  

On Thursday, October 7, Jonas Bezzubovas, 27, of no fixed address, was charged with one count of robbery and three counts of being in possession of an offensive weapon. 

The police confirmed the charges relate to the alleged attempted robbery “at a commercial property at South Street” on October 6.

Mr Bezzubovas was bailed and will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, November 8.  

Snaresbrook Crown Court
Romford News

