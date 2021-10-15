Man charged with attempted bank robbery in Romford to appear in court

Published: 12:35 PM October 15, 2021

Police officers outside Barclays in South Street, Romford this morning (October 6) - Credit: Ajay Pal Singh

A man who was arrested on suspicion of attempting to rob the Barclays in Romford is set to appear in court on November 8.

On Thursday, October 7, Jonas Bezzubovas, 27, of no fixed address, was charged with one count of robbery and three counts of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

The police confirmed the charges relate to the alleged attempted robbery “at a commercial property at South Street” on October 6.

Mr Bezzubovas was bailed and will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, November 8.