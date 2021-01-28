Romford man arrested for drugs offences in EncroChat operation

Published: 3:31 PM January 28, 2021

Two 34-year-olds were arrested for drugs crimes relating to EncroChat. - Credit: Met Police

A Romford man has been arrested as part of the ongoing operation into prosecuting those using EncroChat devices to commit crimes.

This morning (Friday, January 28), a 34-year-old man was arrested in St Clements Avenue, Romford.

Drugs recovered at the Hammersmith address. - Credit: Met Police

Another 34-year-old man was arrested in Greenside Road, Hammersmith.

The Romford man was arrested for conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

The Hammersmith man was arrested for conspiracy to supply class A drugs and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life under Operation Shallow - an investigation into an organised crime group (OCG) involved in the distribution of cocaine and firearms.

Both men have been taken into custody at London police stations.

Drugs and cash recovered at the Hammersmith address. - Credit: Met Police

A woman – no further details – was also arrested at the address at the Greenside Road for conspiracy to supply class A drugs. She remains in custody.

Det Ch Insp Driss Hayoukane, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Over the past few months, law enforcement officials across the country have been working with the National Crime Agency to dismantle organised criminal networks that are smuggling drugs and lethal weapons into the UK.

Cash recovered at the Hammersmith address. - Credit: Met Police

“These arrests today in London are vital part in our relentless drive to reduce violent crime and stop the supply of drugs and weapons happening in the capital.”