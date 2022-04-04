News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Defrauded the nation': Bogus Romford accountant sentenced for tax fraud

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:15 PM April 4, 2022
File photo dated 26/01/18 of UK five pound, ten pound, twenty pound and fifty pound notes with one p

Romford-based Aloke Kundu, 45, pleaded guilty to VAT fraud at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 14. - Credit: PA

A former Romford accountant has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison after making fraudulent VAT repayment claims totalling £160,000.  

Aloke Kundu, 45, of Straight Road, pleaded guilty to VAT fraud at Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 14 this year.  

On April 1 he was sentenced to two years and six months at the same court.  

It comes after an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) found Kundu had created bogus paperwork for companies owned by his relatives to steal and carry out the fraud.  

HMRC fraud investigation service assistant director Steve Doyle said: “Kundu, using his accountancy expertise and knowledge, abused the trust of the taxpayer and defrauded the nation for personal financial gain.  

“He should have known better and will now face the consequences of his actions.” 

Steve added tax crime "robs our vital public services of much-needed funds" which we “we all rely on”.  

He said HMRC will “continue to continue to pursue the minority of criminals who attack the tax system”.  

Anyone with information about suspected VAT fraud is urged to report it to HMRC at https://www.gov.uk/report-an-unregistered-trader-or-business.

