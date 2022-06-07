News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Mum donates bleed kit in memory of fatally stabbed son Ricky Hayden

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 12:35 PM June 7, 2022
Ricky Hayden's sister April and mother Suzanne Hedges by Ricky's memorial bench at the Forest Park C

Suzanne Hedges (right) with Ricky's sister April by his memorial bench at the Forest Park Crematorium in Hainault - Credit: Ken Mears

The mother of a doorman who was fatally stabbed has donated a bleed kit bag in memory of her son.

Ricky Hayden, who had been a bodyguard for celebrities including footballer Peter Crouch, died after being stabbed outside his home in Gibbfield Close, Chadwell Heath in 2016.

Ricky Hayden (Picture: Kosho Bar)

Ricky Hayden (Picture: Kosho Bar) - Credit: Archant

Ricky's mum Suzanne Hedges is campaigning to raise money for the purchase of the kits, which help to control bleeding.

She said: "It is important that these bleed kits are available everywhere as everyone knows knife crime is an ongoing problem.

"They also help in any incident where there is significant blood loss like a car accident or on a construction site."

She has donated the first one to be available at Dagenham Trades Hall in Charlotte Road but is hoping to get kits stationed in Heathway, Dagenham as well as Havering and Brentwood.

Bleed kit

The bleed kit Suzanne has donated to Dagenham Trades Hall - Credit: Suzanne Hedges

A fundraising event towards the campaign is taking place at Monty's Bar in Emerson Park on July 31.

Suzanne is working with The Daniel Baird Foundation, which was named after a 26-year-old who was fatally stabbed in Birmingham in 2017.

Anyone who wants to donate can reach her on Facebook at Suzanne Hedges or her Instagram page @suexhxx.

