Arrests made after Rainham property searched amid oil protests

Franki Berry

Published: 6:37 PM August 25, 2022
Just Stop Oil protest

A Just Stop Oil road block - Credit: Rich Felgate

Police officers got a warrant to search a property in Rainham last night following protests in Thurrock this week. 

Over August 23 and 24, protest group Just Stop Oil said its activists blocked roads and petrol pumps in Thurrock and elsewhere in the country.

Just Stop Oil's website reads: "We are not prepared to just watch while the government and fossil fuel industry destroy everything we love.

"We’re done with begging. Voting changes nothing. We are going to stop new oil whether those in power agree or not."

Multiple people have been arrested by Essex Police since the action began.

Officers carried out a warrant at an address in Rainham last night (August 24), and eight people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance.

Items seized included climbing equipment, officers said. 

Ch Supt Stuart Hooper said: “These incidents have been extensively resourced with more than a hundred officers and staff assigned to the operational response at this point.

“These officers could have been in the communities of Essex responding to emergencies, helping Essex residents, and tackling crime."


 

Rainham News

