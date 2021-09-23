Public detain male in street after alleged bid to rob Rainham shop
- Credit: Google Maps
Two males allegedly attempted to rob a Rainham shop armed with a knife.
The Rainham Afro-Caribbean Food Store, in Upminster Road South, was the subject of the raid attempt today (September 23), according to Councillor Jeffrey Tucker, who owns a jewellery shop on the same road and witnessed the incident.
A spokesperson for the Met Police confirmed they were called just after 11am this morning to reports "of a disturbance" in the road.
They added: "At the scene two males had attempted to rob a commercial premises armed with a knife.
"One of the males was detained in the street by members of the public until police arrived.
"A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery.
"He was taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital for treatment to a head injury, following which he will be taken into custody. There were no other reported injuries."
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed they were called to the same incident just after 11am today.
Most Read
- 1 Demolition 'will now begin' to make way for 120 homes at former campus
- 2 Woman dies after falling from 'substantial height' in Romford
- 3 Hornchurch man to face trial accused of teeth whitening offence
- 4 Rainham flat ravaged by late night blaze
- 5 Signals at Hornchurch 'crash hotspot' now under review
- 6 Covid-19: How has Havering fared over the last four weeks?
- 7 Trust celebrating Hornchurch history opens new permanent heritage centre
- 8 Campaigners ‘overjoyed’ and developer to 'consider its next steps' following Gallows Corner Tesco refusal
- 9 Romford church to offer new debt support scheme
- 10 Application to install 5G mast in Cranham refused
They said: "We sent an ambulance crew, who treated two people at the scene and took them both to a hospital as a priority."
Police remain at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed this incident, but has not yet spoken with police, is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 2464/23SEP.
To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.