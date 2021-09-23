Public detain male in street after alleged bid to rob Rainham shop

Published: 2:12 PM September 23, 2021

Police were called just after 11am this morning (September 23) to reports "of a disturbance" in Upminster Road South, Rainham. - Credit: Google Maps

Two males allegedly attempted to rob a Rainham shop armed with a knife.

The Rainham Afro-Caribbean Food Store, in Upminster Road South, was the subject of the raid attempt today (September 23), according to Councillor Jeffrey Tucker, who owns a jewellery shop on the same road and witnessed the incident.

A spokesperson for the Met Police confirmed they were called just after 11am this morning to reports "of a disturbance" in the road.

They added: "At the scene two males had attempted to rob a commercial premises armed with a knife.

"One of the males was detained in the street by members of the public until police arrived.

"A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

"He was taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital for treatment to a head injury, following which he will be taken into custody. There were no other reported injuries."



A London Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed they were called to the same incident just after 11am today.

They said: "We sent an ambulance crew, who treated two people at the scene and took them both to a hospital as a priority."

Police remain at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, but has not yet spoken with police, is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 2464/23SEP.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.