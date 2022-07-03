Teen taken to hospital as 'priority' after being stabbed in Rainham

Part of Rainham Road was cordoned off by police who were called to reports of a stabbing this morning (July 3) - Credit: Michael Deon Burton

An 18-year-old was taken to hospital as "priority" after being stabbed in Rainham.

Just before 1am this morning (July 3) police were called to reports of a stabbing on Rainham Road.

Officers attended the scene along with the London Ambulance Service and found an 18-year-old man with stab wounds.

He was taken to an east London hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent an ambulance crew, a tactical response unit, a medic in a fast response car and an incident response officer.

"We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated one person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 374/03Jul.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.