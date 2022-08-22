News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man taken to major trauma centre in serious condition after being hit by vehicle in Rainham

Ben Lynch

Published: 5:27 PM August 22, 2022
Two men were taken to Queen's Hospital after a van overturned on the A13 this morning

The man was taken to an east London hospital with very serious injuries - Credit: Archant

A 31-year-old man remains in a serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in Rainham last Thursday (August 18). 

Police were called to Passive Close at 2.11am following reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. 

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) also attended, with the man subsequently taken to an east London hospital. 

An LAS spokesperson said an ambulance crew, paramedic in a fast response car, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer were sent to the scene. 

The man was treated for very serious injuries, they added, before being taken to a major trauma centre as a priority. 

The Met said the vehicle involved, believed to have been a van, did not stop at the scene. 

No arrests have been made, but enquiries are ongoing. 

The police is asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage to call 101 with the reference 634/18AUG. 

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

