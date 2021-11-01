Rainham men jailed for involvement in 'large scale' cannabis supply plot

A disused warehouse in rural Hertfordshire that was turned into a cannabis factory, where 236 cannabis plants were found inside. - Credit: Kent Police

Two men from Rainham were among 11 people jailed for their involvement in a “large scale” plot to grow and supply cannabis.

It is estimated the group yielded at least 100kg of the drug with a total street value of more than £1 million at cannabis farms in Ashford, Kent; Canvey Island, Essex; and Hertfordshire between August 2019 and August last year.

More than 485 plants, a further half a kilo of harvested cannabis and more than £61,000 in cash were also seized during the investigation carried out by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Five people - including Ylber Perhati, 39, and Fation Perhati, 29, both of Mungo Park Road, Rainham - were sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, October 29.

They had all been found guilty of conspiring to supply cannabis following a trial at the same court.

Ylber Perhati was jailed for five years and Fation Perhati was sentenced to three years and six months.

During the investigation, detectives were able to evidence that the two men, along with others, did building work to turn a disused warehouse in rural Hertfordshire into a thriving cannabis factory.

When the warehouse was raided, 236 cannabis plants were found with an estimated potential yield of £297,000 for that crop alone.

Detective Constable Danny James said: “These men were involved in a well organised and co-ordinated plot to produce and supply cannabis on a large scale.

“Our work has doubtlessly caused a huge amount of disruption for a criminal network that is no longer able to operate in our county and others across the south east.”

Prior to the trial, two other men admitted conspiring to supply cannabis and another four admitted to the production of cannabis, with all sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on the same date.

In total, the 11 men sentenced were jailed for a combined 37 years.

A 12th man is due to appear for an additional hearing on November 19.