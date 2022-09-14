News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man stabbed in Rainham amid reports of gunshots

Ben Lynch

Published: 1:15 PM September 14, 2022
Police were called to the alleged incident at 8pm on September 13 - Credit: MPS

A man in his early 30s has been taken to hospital with stab injuries after gunshots were allegedly heard in Rainham. 

Officers were called at around 8pm on Tuesday, September 13, to the reports of gunshots on South Street. 

Firearms officers were among those who attended the scene, where the man was found with stab injuries. 

He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS), with the police saying they await an update on his condition. 

No arrests have been made, and enquiries continue. 

The police are asking anyone with information to call them on 101, quoting the reference CAD 7037/13Sep. 

The LAS has also been approached for comment. 

