Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta were threatened at their home on November 27 2021 - Credit: PA

A Rainham man has admitted to robbing cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta at their Ongar home.

Ali Sesay, 28, of Holding Street, pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to robbing Mr Cavendish of a watch, phone and safe, and his wife of a watch, phone and a Louis Vuitton suitcase.

He had previously denied the two charges, but changed his pleas to guilty at a hearing on Wednesday (August 31).

Cavendish and his wife were threatened at their home at about 2.35am on November 27 last year.

Ali Sesay pleaded guilty to the robbery at Chelmsford Crown Court - Credit: Google Maps

Essex Police said no-one sustained serious injuries, but Mr Cavendish said in a statement that his family were “extremely distressed” and “feared for their lives”.

Two other men, 31-year-old Romario Henry and Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, deny two counts of robbery and are to stand trial from January 3.

Henry, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, and Okorosobo, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, are both remanded in custody.

Judge Mary Loram QC, remanding Sesay in custody, told him that his sentencing would be adjourned until the outcome of the trial of the other two defendants.

Sesay, who appeared by video link from HMP Thameside, told the judge: “No problem, thank you.”

Reporting by PA.